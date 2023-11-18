WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 35th annual Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler Craft Fair will be taking place at the Eastern States Exposition this weekend.

According to the Eastern States Exposition, the fair will have 250 exhibitors, music, free activities for families, live demonstrations by crafters, and a chance to win $25 and $50 shopping certificates, with multiple winners daily.

The fair is organized to help benefit the Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association, a non-profit that is dedicated to the preservation of crafts and the history of our surrounding Deerfield area, according to their website.

The craft fair will take place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets for adults cost $8 while children 12 and under can get in for free.