SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The charitable foundation, 364 Gives, announced the recipients of their 2022 donations on Friday.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 364 Gives is a charitable foundation of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) Local 364 Springfield Patrolman’s Union. Springfield Police Officers on the Executive Board of the IBPO Local 364 presented checks on Friday to representatives from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Thomas J. O’Connor Adoption Center at the Springfield Police Headquarters.

The majority of the funds raised for the organizations are from their annual Charitable Golf Tournament which was in memory of Officer Kevin Ambrose. Officer Ambrose was killed on the job back on June 4, 2012.

“Each year we host our golf tournament to honor the memory of Officer Kevin Ambrose and in turn raise money for some of the organizations Kevin and his family feel strongly about. As we approach $200,000 in donations we believe we have helped support organizations that make a lasting positive impact on the lives of children in our community. This year we continued the tradition in Kevin’s memory and will be able to really help some worthwhile organizations,” said IBPO Local 364 President and Springfield Police Officer Joseph Gentile.

“Just about every day our officers do something that often goes unnoticed that enriches the lives of children in the community. What 364 Gives has been able to do over the past decade deserves to be noticed as they continue its mission of supporting local organizations. Our officers take pride in their work and take pride in our community”, said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

“Our brave and dedicated men and women of our Springfield Police Department and 364 Gives continue to go above and beyond with these heartfelt donations. 364 Gives continues to honor the memory of Officer Kevin Ambrose and this round of giving once again shows the commitment of our officers to the community and the many great programs and organizations that provide much-needed services to those in need. On behalf of the City of Springfield, thank you to IBPO Local 364 President and SPD Officer Joe Gentile and the officers of our SPD. Your generosity, compassion, and giving, especially during the holiday season is truly commendable and should be recognized by our community,” said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno.

364 Gives has donated around $200,000 to more than 20 deserving organizations that support vital public safety initiatives or enhance children’s lives in the community since 2011.