EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After the weather postponed the event Wednesday night, the East Longmeadow Rotary Club finally held its first concert series Thursday.

It’s the 37th concert series, an annual tradition that carries on in memory of three late Rotary Club contributors with one being Wille Ferrero, who started the event. The night brought dancing and singing at the high school from music by 7Roads Band, with all four musicians being from western Massachusetts. And a familiar face was present at the event, Mass Appeal Host Kayla Hevey emceeing the concert.

“It’s always a fun time, we get a lot of commodity and fellowship here. It gained steam and picked up a lot of fans,” said Jay Seyler, East Longmeadow Rotary Club Treasurer.

Money raised this evening will go back into the community, helping to support the public library. There will be 7 more bands that will perform every Wednesday throughout the summer.

Springfield-based “Trailer Trash” will perform on July 3rd.

List of all the bands expected to perform: