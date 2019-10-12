38th Granville Harvest Fair being held this Columbus Day weekend

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents are enjoying all the beautiful sights of fall this Columbus Day weekend.

If you’re looking for something to do this holiday weekend, come check out the Granville Harvest Fair! There are dozens of food options and locally-made items for purchase.

For many locals, this is a fall tradition.

“It’s a great place to come, I love it in Granville, the people are very friendly, and as you can see it’s a big fair and it’s a great day to be out,” said Ginger Borgatti of Feeding Hills.

The 38th Granville Harvest Fair features a variety of vendors selling jewelry, crafts, and local foods. The fair serves as a big business boost for the crafters.

“It’s a really good fair, very busy, it;s my third year, and I do very well here,” said Mark Gurney of Clay Creations.

“There’s a lot of different crafters that attract people, there’s a lot of different baked goods and food vendors, and in a small town country atmosphere, people are attracted to it,” added Granville Police Chief Rick Rindels.

Chief Rindels told 22News up to 20,000 people visit town over the course of the 3-day fair.

The harvest fair concludes Monday evening at 5 p.m.