FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – There is some impressive art work on display at the Polish-American club in Feeding Hills this weekend.

It’s the 3rd annual Agawam Arts & Crafts Festival where the work of dozens of artists and artisans who live in Agawam will be on exhibit. Art lovers came from all over on Saturday to admire the work of these talented artists and crafts people.

Jenna Gamelli told 22News, “We have 60 vendors to bring the community together.”

The Arts & Crafts Festival is a two-day event. The artwork at the Agawam Polish-American Club will be on display through Sunday.