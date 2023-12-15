SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers celebrated a triumphant milestone with the conclusion of their 3rd Annual Big Y Big Vax Week, setting new records for vaccine distribution across Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The week-long event, spanning all Big Y supermarket locations, showcased the dedication of Big Y Pharmacy teams in fostering community health.

This extensive vaccination drive was not confined to COVID-19 vaccines; it embraced a comprehensive approach, offering seasonal and high-dose flu vaccines alongside various other crucial immunizations. These included:

Pneumococcal (pneumonia)

Shingrix (shingles)

Tdap (Tetanus, Diptheria, and Pertussis)

Hepatitis A and B, Meningococcal (Meningitis)

MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella)

Guardasil (HPV)

During the 2023 Big Y Big Vax week, Big Y Pharmacy teams achieved a remarkable feat by administering over 19,000 vaccines, encompassing both flu and COVID-19 vaccines. This is part of the broader initiative that has seen Big Y Pharmacies deliver over 26,000 flu shots this year.

Dave Argento, Senior Manager of Pharmacy Operations, expressed gratitude for the dedication exhibited by the pharmacy staff and store teams. He acknowledged their significant efforts, stating, “As we continue to expand our community vaccination program, we are grateful to our pharmacy staff and store teams for their efforts, especially during Big Y Vax Week. Their dedication to protecting our friends and neighbors through our immunization program has made a tremendous impact in the area we serve.”

While the Big Y Big Vax Week has concluded, the commitment to community health persists. Health officials are urging the public to prioritize vaccinations, emphasizing that it’s not too late to get vaccinated against the flu. Big Y Pharmacy locations continue to offer flu vaccines with no appointment necessary.