EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Rhonda Swan Memorial Scholarship Fund will be hosting their third annual charity bowling tournament on Saturday.

This is the Rhonda Swan Memorial Scholarship Fund’s (RRSMS) biggest fundraiser of the year, according to a news release sent from the Scholarship Fund Committee.

Proceeds from the tournaments will be going straight toward scholarships for anyone that is interested in careers in journalism/communications. The scholarship fund has awarded over $16,000 to deserving students.

This tournament also brings awareness to Rhonda Swan, who was an award-winning journalist who passed away eight years ago from breast cancer. The Swan family designed the RRSMS to serve as a forum for social, economic, and political thought through journalistic scholarship. The goal of the scholarship is to change the complexion of American journalists and to impact the level (upward) of scholarship, and enlightenment. and clarity.

“The event has been a labor of love for our committee and certainly a benefit for the many youth who have received this scholarship on behalf of our beloved sister, daughter, friend & leader,” said Freda Malone, Chair of the Scholarship Fund Committee.

The tournament is set to take place at 2:00 p.m. at Shaker Bowl in East Longmeadow.