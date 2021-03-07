Applications begin for 3rd Annual Dave Vigneault Political Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the third consecutive year, friends and disciples of the late David Vigneault will present a memorial scholarship in the name of the former Springfield state representative and human rights advocate.

A $1000 scholarship will be awarded to a Springfield high school student in the name of Dave Vigneault, who died from Pancreatic cancer two years ago. Vigneault’s friend and legislative colleague retired state representative, Paul Caron of Springfield told 22News how Dave Vigneault displayed his human rights courage.

While in the house, Dave was an advocate for social justice. And in 1965, he was arrested registering Black voters in Mississippi. And was arrested at the end of a shotgun for observing voter registration. and his jailing and subsequent jailing was the inspiration for the movie “Mississippi Burning“ Paul Caron, Friend of Dave Vigneault & retired State Representative

To find out how to submit a student’s name for the David Vigneault political scholarship, email caron@paulcaron.org. The scholarship winner will be announced in late spring.