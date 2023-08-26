SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special event is being held in Springfield on Saturday, to honor the life and legacy of Kamari Williams, the late son of State Representative Bud Williams.

According to a news release from the office of State Representative Bud Williams, Saturday is the 3rd annual Kamari B. Williams golf tournament fundraiser, and the Williams family, members of the scholarship committee, and the community will be gathering at Veterans Memorial Golf Club to play golf for a good cause.

The money raised at the golf tournament will go towards the Kamari B Williams Scholarship to help student-athletes from six local high schools, to higher their education.

“Organized sports are essential for the growing bodies and minds of our youth. Besides the physical benefits, sports teach teamwork, problem-solving, discipline, and confidence; these are favorable characteristics of a good citizen, and a successful professional. Our hope is that the legacy of Kamari continues to be a beacon of hope to our Springfield youth,” states Rep. Williams.

Kamari Williams died back in 2020 and is the late son of State Representative Bud Williams and Dr. Gloria Williams. He was a teacher and basketball coach at the High School of Science and Technology in Springfield, who supported the youth in their educational journey and their way through life.

“My son was a superb human being, a star athlete, a leader, a mentor, and a friend to all who had the privilege of knowing him,” says Dr. Williams. “We continue to move forward in a positive way by honoring the legacy Kamari created and cultivated.”

The golf tournament in honor of Williams will include a 4-person scramble, box lunch, and awards receptions after the tournament at Nathan Bills Bar & Restaurant in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will also be attending the tournament on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. Mayor Sarno states, “Coach Kamari Williams touched the lives of so many of our youths both on and off the court. I am proud to once again join with State Representative Bud Williams and his wife Dr. Gloria Williams to support and donate to the 3rd Annual Kamari Williams Golf Tournament which benefits our local students and scholar-athletes so that they can pursue their education.”

Registration for the golf tournament will start at 9 a.m. and the event will begin at 10 a.m.