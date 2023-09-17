LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 3rd annual Longmeadow Pride Festival will be taking place on the Longmeadow Town Green on Sunday.

According to the Longmeadow Pride Alliance, there will be over 60 booths full of LGBTQ (and allies) artisans and artists, local businesses, nonprofits, schools, and more.

This event will have food from multiple different vendors such as Fletcher’s BBQ, The Kitchen, Square Peg Pizza, and more. Drinks will be provided by Pour Things Coffee and One Way Brewing, and there will be treats such as dried candy, HCC Culinary Cookies, and more.

Music will be performed by Lady Nikki, Gary & Natalie Jones, and Nancia Music.

Longmeadow Pride Alliance has provided a list of what to bring to the event and what not to bring.

What to bring:

Sunglasses and Sunscreen

Fun outfits!

PETS – and feel free to dress them up too 😉 Waste bags for your pet!​

A lawn chair and a blanket

A small shade canopy or beach/concert umbrella

A cooler with sodas, seltzer, water, or other non-alcoholic refreshments

Cash/card for our wonderful artisans and vendors (some vendors may also choose to take Venmo, CashApp, etc. at their discretion)

21+ I.D. for alcoholic purchases off the green.

What not to bring:

Weapons of any kind

Glass Bottles

Alcohol (not allowed on the green. There will be options for alcohol off the green in a designated location).

This festival will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be limited parking spots near the green, so it is important to respect the no-parking signs.

Parking for anyone who has limited mobility is available at the Center School. Parking is also available in front of the Community House, along the northbound (Green) side of Route 5, at Storrs Library, and at Bay Path University in the lot right off of Route 5 at Bliss.

The Longmeadow Pride Alliance is a supportive, community-focused non-profit serving the Longmeadow area for the benefit of the local LGBTQIA+ community.