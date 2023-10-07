HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke will be hosting their 3rd Annual Michael T. Ahearn Golf Tournament on Saturday at the Wyckoff Country Club.

According to a news release from Chikmedia, the 18-hole golf tournament will feature beer and spirits, exciting raffles, dinner, and live music by “The Midlife Crisis Band” and more.

The tournament will cost $100 per golfer, the cost per guest receiving dinner and live music only is $40, and the cost for a guest who wants to enjoy just the music is $10. The registration will include 18 holes with a golf cart, lunch, dinner, and live music.

“The Mike Ahearn Golf Tournament is one of the Committee’s favorite fundraisers”, said Hayley Dunn, Parade President. “Held in memory of our Past President and friend, this tournament celebrates all of Mike’s favorite things – golf, music, friendship, and fun. We invite the public to join us for a day of laughs (as Mike would want it!) as we raise funds for the Parade.”

The tournament will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Registration begins at 12:00 p.m., and the shotgun goes off at 1:00 p.m.