3rd Annual Women of Impact event celebrates accomplishments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 3rd Annual Women of Impact Celebration is in the books!

Eight western Massachusetts women from various fields received the distinguished title from Business West this year, a reflection of their standing within the community.

Leader, mentors, inspirations, and influencers are words used to describe the perfect candidate, words used to describe this 2020 class, hand-chosen out of nearly 70 nominations. Among them, a now-familiar face, Springfield Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris who has taken on a critical role in the fight against COVID-19.

“Young women, professionals today need to believe in the power of their own voice and to understand that endurance is critical,” said Caulton-Harris.

The impact of these woman doing remarkable things was seen and felt in all four counties.

One nomination coming out of the Berkshires was District Attorney Andrea Harrington. Under her leadership, the first-ever domestic and sexual abuse taskforce was created.

“I’m the first woman district attorney in Berkshire County and to me, being the first woman anything isn’t necessarily meaningful in it of itself,” said Harrington. “What makes that meaningful is how we use our power to lift other people up in our community.”

The event included virtual networking and shed light on impactful contributions of our community youth.

22news is the proud media partner of the Annual Women of Impact Celebration. Morning Anchor Taylor Knight also served as emcee at Thursday’s event.