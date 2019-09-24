3rd EEE-related death reported in Hampden County

BOSTON (AP/WWLP) — State public health officials say a third person in Massachusetts has died after contracting the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis virus.

The person was a resident of Hampden County, but no other information about the victim was disclosed.

A spokeswoman for the state Public Health Department said in an email that the third death was among the 10 human cases of the virus already reported.

The state was notified of the death by a hospital.

A woman in her 50s from Fairhaven and a man in his 70s from Freetown were the previously reported deaths from the rare but dangerous virus.

Authorities advise residents to wear insect repellant and cover exposed skin and avoid outdoor activities at peak mosquito activity times from dusk until dawn.

(Mass.gov)

