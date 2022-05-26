SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More funding from the American Rescue Plan has arrived in Springfield and will be going to a number of local businesses and non profits.

YMCA, Tower Square and the Springfield Museums are among the few receiving funds. These local investments are with the goal of not only getting organizations back on their feet from the pandemic but to help them grow.

This is the fifth round of funding for the city totaling $4.15 million. The following businesses and non profits will receive ARPA funding:

Business Name Amount Awarded Designation Pearl Development Group, Inc. $50,000 Small Business

Minority/Woman/Disabled Veteran Owned

Located within QCT Acme Auto & Radiator, Inc. $125,000 Small Business

Minority Owned

Located within QCT Mad Science of Western New England and ART-Ventures for Kids $50,000 Small Business

Located within QCT Mi Antojito Bakery $60,000 Small Business

Minority/Woman Owned Tysons Cuts $60,000 Small Business

Minority Owned Fresh Cut Barbershop $60,000 Small Business

Minority Owned

Located within QCT Springfield Museums $500,000 Non Profit Home City Development, Inc. $1,000,000 Non Profit Black Men of Greater Springfield, Inc. $140,000 Non Profit YMCA of Greater Springfield $325,000 Non Profit Stone Soul, Inc. $500,000 Non Profit Hispanic American Library, Inc. $50,000 Non Profit Springfield 5A Bulldogs Inc $100,000 Non Profit

Additionally, three groups part of the City of Springfield’s Neighborhood Economic Recovery and Relief Fund will receive funding:

AC Produce – $215,000

Blues to Green Inc. – $50,000

Hickory Street Harambee Inc. – $50,000

Mayor Sarno states, “Sustaining and enhancing our successful community initiatives that promote economic growth and the arts and culture are a hallmark of my administration. I am proud to announce the ARPA award funding to AC Produce to enhance the façade of their storefront in our South End neighborhood and to Blues to Green Inc. in support of our beloved Jazz and Roots and Harambee Festivals that are so important and treasured by our community.”

Springfield Hospitality, LCC will receive $1 million to help pay for renovations and the reopening of Tower Square Marriot Hotel. GS Trucking will receive $150,000 to purchase new equipment and create new job opportunities in the city.

In addition to local businesses, $7.3 million of ARPA grant funding will be awarded to three Springfield departments that serve the needs of city residents. One of those agencies is the Springfield Housing Authority, who will be receiving $1.8 million that will go towards upgrading the elevators in the Riverview and Gentile apartments.

Denise Jordan is the Executive Director. She said this is an important investment, especially since a number of the residents are wheelchair-bound, “When you talk about the residents of Springfield Housing Authority, this is public housing. These are our Commonwealth’s more vulnerable people and they need to be taken care of.”

The Springfield Redevelopment Authority will also receive $500,000 in funding and the Office of Planning and Economic Development will receive $5 million in funding.

ARPA Advisory Committee member and City Council President Williams stated, “I want to once again thank the ARPA team for their continued efforts in reviewing and awarding this fifth round of applications of local ARPA RFP funding. I am especially pleased to see that the administration will be utilizing our local ARPA funding to invest not only in our nonprofits but support our arts and culture organizations and invest in programs to rehabilitate and repair our homes. The City Council will continue to work with Mayor Sarno and his administration as we continue to move these applications forward and get this much-needed funding out into our community.”

Mayor Sarno’s office has awarded 39 small businesses ARPA funds, 82 percent of those businesses are minority owned.