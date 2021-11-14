4.4 million Americans quit jobs in September

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New data shows the extent of the labor crisis in the United States, a record number of Americans quit their jobs last month.

Dominic Pompi is the owner of West Springfield’s popular brunch restaurant Memo’s. They’ve been getting the customers, but not the workers.

“Oh, they went out and filled out an application for a job, and then they don’t show up. Don’t waste my time,” Pompi said.

“It’s crazy yeah we have people coming for job applications. But once they fill it out people don’t come back. Every day here someone is doing something different because we never have enough people to fill it. People are always coming and going, people don’t want to stay forever,” Anette St. Jacques, a hostess and waitress at the restaurant.

You don’t have to look hard to find businesses in need of workers. On Memorial Avenue where you see Taco Bell put up these, ‘we’re hiring signs.’

4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September, a record for one month. It’s a signal that people are switching things up during the pandemic, many being enticed now to work remotely.

“It’s interesting to see how this has all played out, and I just really hope people get back to work soon,” St. Jacques said.

The number of unfilled jobs is now up to over 10 million.