4 arrested, over 12,000 bags of heroin found after investigation at Springfield, West Springfield homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A months-long investigation by federal, state, and local authorities into illegal firearms activity at two western Massachusetts homes led to four arrests, and the seizure of several firearms along with thousands of bags of heroin.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said early Friday morning, members of several law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at two homes, one in Springfield and the other in West Springfield.

Photo: Springfield Police Department

Police have been investigating the two residences, an apartment located on the 400 block of Liberty Street in Springfield and a home on Irving Street in West Springfield, for more than two months in connection with the illegal gun activity, Walsh said.

At the Springfield apartment, authorities say a high capacity semi-automatic firearm, ammunition, and 18 ecstasy pills were recovered, resulting in the arrest of Springfield resident 25-year-old Yadiell DeJesus.

He was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license – 2nd offense, possession of a high capacity magazine (2 counts), possession of a large-capacity firearm while in commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a Class E drug.

Authorities also seized more than 12,000 bags of heroin and four firearms at the West Springfield home and arrested 26-year-old Ricky Almonte, 35-year-old Richard Almonte (both of West Springfield), and 38-year-old Gilberto Rodriguez of Springfield.







Ricky and Richard Almonte were both charged with heroin trafficking more than 200 grams, possession of a firearm without an LTC (3 counts), possession of ammunition without a FID card, possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug.

Rodriguez was charged separately with heroin Trafficking more than 200 grams and possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug.

The agencies involved with the investigation include ATF Springfield Task Force, Springfield Police Narcotics Unit & Emergency Services Unit, West Springfield Police Detective Bureau, Holyoke Police Department, FBI Western Mass Gang Task Force, Easthampton Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, Hamden County Sheriff’s Department, and Hampden County D.A.’s Intelligence Unit.