CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 74 sex offenders that either live and or work in Chicopee that have a moderate or high risk to re-offend.

The Chicopee Police Department has released details on four individuals on the level 3 classification for their yearly Massachusetts registered sex offender list.

Jevardo Ruis, 47, has been classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. Police say Ruis was convicted of 5 different incidents. Ruis was convicted on two counts of indecent assault and battery on children under 14 years of age, in 1992. Ruis committed this same act in 1991. He also had an indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older, along with an assault with intent to commit rape conviction.

Jevardo Ruis (Chicopee Police Department)

Ruis is described as White, 5’4 tall, 168 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He lives at 18 Charbonneau Terrace in Chicopee.

Angel Luis Agront, 50, has also been classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. According to the Chicopee Police Department, in 2000, Argont had 11 convictions of rape of a child with force. Including 3 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age and indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or

older. There was one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors as well.

Angel Luis Agront (Chicopee Police Department)

Luis is described as White, 5’7 tall, 185lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. His address is 88 Fair Street, APT 2fl in Chicopee.

Gerard Roland Paradis, 77, another individual classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. Police indicate that Paradis had one conviction of rape of a child with force in 1991. Paradis is described as White, 5’10 tall, 275lbs., with gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes. He lives on 2 Springfield St, APT 105 in Chicopee.

Gerard Roland Paradis (Chicopee Police Department)

Ernest Dauphinais, 53, has been classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. In 2002, Dauphinais has had 2 convictions of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, along with rape and abuse of a child.

Ernest Dauphinais (Chicopee Police Department)

Dauphinais is described as White, 5’9 tall, 170lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. There are no reports of Dauphinais’s address, he appears homeless and has been seen on various streets in the Chicopee Center near River, according to police.

These individuals are at moderate or high risk of reoffending and the degree of dangerousness poses a public safety risk. To search for sex offenders in your community visit the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board.