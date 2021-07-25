Local youth compete in 4-H dog rally event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E doesn’t begin for another few weeks, but the Big E Coliseum was busy on Sunday with 4-H competition.

4-H Club teenagers from every state in New England competed in a Dog Rally, impressing the judges with the obedience of the pooches they had raised since they were puppies. Looking on were proud parents, telling 22News the benefits of personal responsibility as these young people approach adulthood.

“So these kids working with the dogs have to do everything on their own. They have their parent’s support, but they’re responsible for the care, the grooming, the training, so they develop pride in the work they put in,” Abby Boyer said.

Sunday’s dog rally completes a weekend of spirited 4-H competition at the Big E. These same young people displayed their skills handling farm animals on Saturday.