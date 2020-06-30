4-H plans for virtual state fair following cancellation of this year’s Big E

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of young kids in the state’s 4-H Foundation program won’t be participating at the Big E this year.

Massachusetts’ 4-H program is usually very well attended every year, attracting thousands of people. But with the fair canceled for the 2020 season, kids have to find other ways to compete with their animals and engage in the community.

Carrie Sears, the state’s 4-H animal specialist, told 22News that more than 1,500 kids participate in the Big E. But she said they are adapting and many events are now going virtual. In fact, Sears said they are planning a virtual state fair this year where kids can submit pictures and videos of their animals for competition.

“We’re really trying to keep the kids involved,” Sears explained. “Kids are still working with their animals at home. They are probably more prepared than they have ever been because they have been home this past school year and have more time with their animals.”

The Massachusetts 4-H Foundation is an independent non-profit organization committed to the enrichment and advancement of 4-H youth development programs throughout the Commonwealth.

As you can imagine, Zoom has become a very popular tool for the kids to help keep them busy during the coronavirus outbreak.