4 Holyoke Soldiers’ Home vets test positive for COVID-19 as vaccinations underway

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home continues to fight against and control the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, four new veterans have tested positive for the virus, according to the state on Tuesday.

According to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the four veterans who tested positive for the virus are not clinically recovered. This comes as the facility began vaccinating residents against the virus last week.

Below is the current status of all residents as of Tuesday, January 5, 2021:

4 veteran residents are positive and not clinically recovered

15 veteran residents are negative

34 veteran residents have a pending test. Please note that all veteran residents and staff are now being tested twice weekly, which will increase the number of pending tests.

74 veteran residents have been determined clinically recovered

0 veteran residents have refused testing

Resident locations:

97 veteran residents are onsite

30 veteran residents are offsite

21 veteran residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center 9 veteran residents are receiving acute care offsite

Two staff members have also tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday. All others who previously tested positive are clinically recovered, the state said.

Soldiers’ Home staff are being encouraged to be vaccinated, but it is voluntary.

On Tuesday, December 29, the first veteran residents and staff at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke received the COVID-19 vaccination. So far, 118 veterans and 166 staff have been vaccinated at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

CVS will return to the Soldiers’ Home on January 19 to administer the second dose of the vaccine and will also provide vaccinations to those who were not vaccinated in the first round, according to the state.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began at the facility in March 2020, 77 veterans have died.

They all tested positive for COVID-19.