$4 million lottery ticket sold to Chicopee resident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee resident is a $4 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “100X The Cash” instant ticket game.

100X The Cash

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Stanley Godere of Chicopee has claimed a $4 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “100X The Cash” instant ticket game on June 18th.

Godere chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of the money to buy cars for his grandchildren.

He bought his ticket at Wyman Petroleum located at 451 Grattan Street in Chicopee. The retailer will get a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “100X The Cash” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.