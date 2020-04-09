4 residents dead at Heritage Hall in Agawam, over 60 COVID-19 cases reported at facility

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Four residents at the Heritage Hall nursing home have died and multiple other residents and staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Agawam Mayor William Sapelli, 57 residents at the nursing home and 12 employees have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday. There are five buildings at the facility, the outbreak happened at Heritage West.

Last week, officials from the Department of Public Health, Massachusetts National Guard, and the State Public Health Lab along with the Broad Institute of Cambridge launched a new testing program in nursing homes to allow in-facility testing of residents with COVID-19 symptoms.

Because of the program, all residents and staff have been tested, according to the mayor.

Mayor Sapelli added that following CDC guidelines, all employees temperatures are being taken before they come into the nursing home facility.

On Thursday, the mayor announced that 76 town residents had also tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases in Agawam to 133.

