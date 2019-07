WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An apartment fire left 4 people without a home Saturday night in West Springfield.

West Springfield Fire Dept. Dan Borsari told 22News that crews were called to a report of an apartment fire on Elm Street at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

The fire forced 4 residents from different apartments out of their homes.

One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

No word on what caused that fire.