$40 million Paramount Theater revitalization project to begin

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will be in Springfield Monday morning, to participate in a groundbreaking for the Paramount Theater revitalization project.

The historic Main Street theater is undergoing a $40 million renovation, which will include an 85-room hotel and an 1,800-seat performing arts center.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Paramount first opened in 1929, and famous acts including James Brown, Billy Joel, and B.B. King have graced its stage over the years.

In 1999, the Paramount Theater was redeveloped into the now-closed Hippodrome nightclub.

The renovation project will redevelop much of the Paramount building block, and will create more than 70 full-time jobs. The New England Farm Workers Council says it will take around two years to complete the project.



The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at around 10:00 A.M.