40 years of employment: Patti’s 410 Lounge celebrates employee’s retirement

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Patti’s 410 Lounge in Chicopee had a bittersweet celebration Thursday night.

Pat Brunault, who has worked at Patti’s for the past 40 years, is retiring at the age of 85. Pat came to Patti’s Lounge in 1981 and has put smiles on all the customers everyday since.

“Oh this is wonderful, I’m seeing people I haven’t seen in such a long time that are not the person that comes in the door everyday. A good portion of my life has been here and these people, they come in the door they are all my friends they are not just customers,” said Brunault.

Pat also told 22News that she is excited for retirement but will not be a stranger to Patti’s 410 lounge.