41 Covid-19 patients off ventilators, 510 others with virus discharged from Trinity Health hospitals

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Over a dozen Covid-19 patients at Trinity Health of New England hospitals have been taken off ventilators and over a hundred more have been discharged in a week.

Trinity Health, the parent company of Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, told 22News healthcare staff at their facilities have managed to get 15 patients off ventilators and are able to breath on their own within the last seven days.

Also, 183 Covid-19 patients have been discharged and are on their way to recovery.

According to Trinity Health, a total of 41 Covid-19 patients have come off ventilators and 510 patients with the virus have been discharged within four weeks.

As of Wednesday, Massachusetts public health officials reported over 60,000 Covid-19 cases and over 3,000 deaths.