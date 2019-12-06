41 graduates to be new correctional officers in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – 41 men and women graduated from the western Massachusetts Correctional Officer Academy in Ludlow Friday morning.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Hampden County Correctional Center at 10:00 a.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the recruits received training for ten weeks in de-escalation and conflict resolution to defensive tactics and a variety of first aid techniques.

Nearly 250 people took the Correctional Officer Test at Springfield Technical Community College in July, but only 41 moved on to the physical test and acceptance into the academy after several interviews.

“So it’s really an accomplishment, for the men and women who graduate ten weeks later and then get ready to come on board and become part of our sheriff’s department family.” Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi

The standardized test determines how people will act in over 80 scenarios common to a correctional setting and tests the person’s judgment.

“We don’t want just anybody- we need good quality people to join us and do the positive work the people of Hampden County expect from us. If you are a good person who is passionate and compassionate, we want you. We need you. And the people of Western Massachusetts need you.” Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi

Correctional officers deal with as many as 70 inmates at one time, have to maintain order, and be vigilant to ensure the safety of everyone in their care.

The majority of these men and women will be employed at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow and several have been assigned to the jail in Berkshire county.