413 Biker Girls toy drive to benefit Ronald McDonald House

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local biker group nonprofit 413 Biker Girls held a toy drive today.

They were collecting donations this evening at the Northgate Plaza in Springfield. They told 22News it feels good to come together for the good of children in need.

“There’s a lot of kids that come here from different states for the holiday, they go back and forth from Ronald McDonald’s to Bay State Hospital for treatment but we wanted to do it where we collected gift cards and cash donations and toys.”

All donations from this drive will be headed to The Ronald McDonald House charities of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.