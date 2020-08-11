413 Café in Springfield grand opening ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - It’s easy to get rushed while you’re out doing errands, and to not fully think through what it means to bring your dog along with you while you’re out and about. But in the warm months, not just on exceptionally hot days, it’s important to remember to never leave your dog in the car. They are safest at home.

Here’s why. When the air temperature is 80 degrees, the inside of your car can reach 109 degrees in just 20 minutes. Depending on the color of your car on the outside and the inside, that can happen even faster. When it’s hotter than that, like it has been recently, the inside of the car can become deadly in a matter of minutes.