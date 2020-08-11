413 Café in Springfield grand opening ceremony

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 413 Café launched its grand opening Tuesday morning in downtown Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Christina Raschi, owner of the new 413 Café, delayed the plans to open the cafe in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Springfield Mayor Sarno joined with Christina Raschi to cut the ribbon at the cafe located at 1383 Main Street and declaring Tuesday August 11, 2020 “413 Café Day” in the City of Springfield.

“Especially during these challenging times we face, I deeply appreciate Ms. Raschi’s continued belief and investment in our Springfield.”

Mayor Sarno

MAP: 413 Café in Springfield

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today