413 Café in Springfield grand opening ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 413 Café launched its grand opening Tuesday morning in downtown Springfield.
According to a news release sent to 22News, Christina Raschi, owner of the new 413 Café, delayed the plans to open the cafe in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Springfield Mayor Sarno joined with Christina Raschi to cut the ribbon at the cafe located at 1383 Main Street and declaring Tuesday August 11, 2020 “413 Café Day” in the City of Springfield.
“Especially during these challenging times we face, I deeply appreciate Ms. Raschi’s continued belief and investment in our Springfield.”Mayor Sarno