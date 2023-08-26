AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Just under two weeks ago, a shooting killed a grandmother and granddaughter on Berkshire Ave in Springfield.

As this tragedy shocked Springfield, and only furthered an alarming trend of more shootings in the region, one local group is looking to make a difference.

That group is the 413 Mass Riders. A solo riding organization that came together Saturday evening to fundraise for the family from that Berkshire Ave shooting.

“Our event came from the tragedy, the recent tragedy that just happened and we wanna raise money to give back to the family,” said 413 Mass Riders member Juan Gonzalez.

Xtreme Paintball in Agawam donated its space to 413 Mass Riders where there was food, music, a bounce house, raffles, and items to purchase. All of the money made is being donated directly to the families of gun violence.

413 Mass Riders told 22News that this event is not just about raising money but showing that the community is behind them and taking the families mind off of everything. The city of Springfield has now had 24 homicides already this year, marking a resurgence to pre-pandemic numbers.

Part of 413 Mass Riders fundraising mission Saturday was to also advocate against all violence.

“It’s important to fundraise for this family because they were the victims of seemingly a senseless crime so it seems,” said Tyler, a member of the motorcycle club. “There’s entirely too much violence in our cities and throughout the state in general it’s widespread. And I hope we’re able to get as much money as possible to help them get to do whatever they need to do.”

The family affected from that Berkshire Ave shooting were in attendance Saturday night and members of 413 Mass Riders told 22News they were appreciative and happy for all the support.