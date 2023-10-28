HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 413BikerGirls will be hosting their 3rd annual Halloween Trunk-or-treat event in Holyoke on Saturday.

According to a news release from the 413BikerGirls, this free family-friendly event will have candy, and games, and will be accepting candy donations to help support the organization.

Trunk-or-treating involves communities coming together in a safe location, like a school parking lot, filling their car’s trunk with Halloween candy, and letting their kids trick-or-treat from one car to the next.

This trunk-or-treat event will be held at 363 Main Street in Holyoke from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and do not forget to wear your Halloween costumes.

The 413BikerGirls is an all-female biker group in western Massachusetts and is committed to women’s empowerment and motorcycle safety.