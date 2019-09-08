41st Glendi Festival brings Greece to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Glendi is Greek for “celebration” and there was a lot of celebrating happening at the festival on Saturday.

Music, dancing, amazing food were all a part of Glendi. In it’s 41st year, thousands of people come from all over the area for the Greek celebration.

“Cause I love Greek food [favorite] definitely the gyro, lamb,” Jessica Taloumis of Chicopee told 22News.

While the event is a great time for many, it’s bittersweet for one attendee.

This year’s Glendi is the cathedral’s current priests’, Father Stamas, last one due to him moving to Worcester after 18 years with the church.

“We got the crowds, we got all the people here and yet I feel like I’m really leaving my family at the same time,” Father Stamas said.

Father Stamas is leaving the church to move closer to his family in Worcester after. He told parishioners in a letter than he will be the new pastor at St. Spyridon Cathedral there.

Father Stamas told 22News his favorite thing about Glendi is seeing the younger generations enjoy the Greek culture.

The three day event takes nine months to plan by a committee of volunteers. Glendi 2019 general chairman, Xenophon Beake told 22News, “They’re a dedicated group of volunteers who don’t complain, they just get the job done. Year, after year, after year.”

Glendi celebrates the culture and hospitality of Greece. If you missed the event Saturday night don’t worry, it starts back up Sunday at noon.