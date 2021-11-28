42nd annual holiday craft fair in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – People around the country and here in Massachusetts are anxious to get back to the pre-pandemic Christmas traditions.

The Monson Arts Council hosted its 42nd annual holiday craft fair Sunday, featuring hundreds of hand-crafted items. More than 70 vendors and non-profit organizations were in attendance which were spread out through four buildings in downtown Monson. This annual craft fair is a major fundraiser for the Monson Arts Council as well as several other non-profit groups.

Susan Superson of the Monson Arts Council said, “They come away with the idea that there are so many creative people, people who have great visions and they show their work in whatever their artistic mode is.”

Throughout the four decades of the fair, the Monson Arts council has hosted one of western Massachusetts’ best known craft shows during the holiday season.