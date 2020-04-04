43 COVID-19 cases at Chapin Nursing Home in Springfield; 1 dead, 11 hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield on Friday confirmed at least 40 COVID-19 cases at the Chapin Center Nursing Home and said state public health officials are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris, made him aware of the coronavirus outbreak at the nursing home located at 200 Kendall Street.

There are currently 43 positive COVID-19 cases at the Chapin Nursing Home; 11 have been hospitalized, one test came back negative and one person has died from the virus.

First off, my deepest of condolences goes out to the family of the departed. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the individuals and their families that are affected by this ongoing public health emergency situation. These are challenging times and the next week or so will continue to test our resolve but we will get through this together. Domenic Sarno, Mayor of Springfield

Mayor Sarno added that the nursing home facility is taking the appropriate measures to respond to the outbreak by following all state DPH and CDC guidelines, including but not limited to deep cleaning of the facility and having staff wear protective gear.

As of Friday, Springfield reported 24 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 176. Four Springfield residents have died due to the virus, according to the mayor.

Sarno has since issued a public health advisory and recommendation, asking all Springfield residents to wear a face covering while in public.