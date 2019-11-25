43-mile march from Springfield to Greenfield for hunger awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the 10th year in a row, 93.9 The River’s Monte Belmonte will lead a 43-mile march from Springfield to Greenfield, to raise awareness about hunger in our region.
Belmonte will be broadcasting live for the entire two-day march. He’ll also be pushing an empty shopping cart, to symbolize the struggle of food insecurity. Nearly 80 community members have signed on to participate in this year’s march.
“If you put on a weird outfit and do something like pushing a shopping cart a really long distance,” said Belmonte. “You can Talk about things that are really important like food insecurity and it’s just built year after year after year. More and more people have been involved, more people have signed up to march with us this year than any year before and I think that’s sort of, it’s the weirdness factor that makes people pay attention to it.”
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis is one of those people, currently joining Monte on the walk.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Monte’s goal is to raise more than $300,000 or the equivalent of one million meals. All the money raised will support the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
To donate visit online at www.MontesMarch.com
