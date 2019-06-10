43rd Professional Firefighters Convention kicks off at the MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The 43rd Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts Convention officially began in downtown Springfield Monday.

The Convention of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts takes place every two years. The convention began Sunday and will continue until Thursday.

This is the first time it’s being held in Springfield.

Attorney General Maura Healey, Springfield Mayor Sarno, and Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi led Monday’s opening ceremonies.

All Massachusetts firefighters’ unions meet for this convention to talk about current legislation and the newest technology that can make their job safer.

“The fire service changes daily. Depending on legislation or whatever situation we have to deal with,” said member of the Springfield International Association of Firefighters Local 648, Drew Piemonte. “You never know what you are going to get every day. So we have to stay on top of it so we are prepared.”

Piemonte told 22News they plan to update union bylaws and resolutions this week. There will also be some fun events including a party at a local Biergarden, and a par three contest.

The Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts has nearly 12,000 members across the state.