SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual 46th Crop Hunger Walk in Springfield was Sunday, and residents were ready to walk for a change.

The Crop Walk supports the Church World Service and it’s work building global resilience and ending world hunger. It’s a community-based walk held in cities and towns across the United States and Sunday the walk started in Springfield at the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Organizers say 25% of the proceeds of the walk will benefit local food pantries like the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Open Pantry, and Lorraine`s Soup Kitchen. The fundraising goal for Sunday’s event was $10,000.

The event was hosted by 22News’ very own Meteorologist Brian Lapis.