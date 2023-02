CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A winning scratch ticket with a $4 million jackpot was sold in Chicopee on Wednesday.

The winning ticket was sold at a Nouria gas station in Chicopee, according to the Massachusetts lottery. After taxes, the person that bought the ticket is winning $2.6 million.

The lottery ticket “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot still has two more $4 million prizes and five $1 million prizes available. The ticket has been available since January 1, 2023.