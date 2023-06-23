WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Here in the U.S., an estimated 39 out of 100 women will develop cancer during their lifetime. Friday, a cancer support walk, to help those who fought, and are fighting those odds.

Local cancer support group for women, ‘Each Moment We’re Alive’ holding their 4th annual ‘Canines Fur Cancer.’ The proceeds from the walk will go towards the group’s efforts to empower women beyond their cancer diagnosis.

Executive Director of the support group, Cindy Sheridan Murphy, telling 22News, “Each Moment We’re Alive began with our living a new day cancer survivorship program where we guide you through the value and vision and that new normal of ‘who am I now?’ because everyone around me hasn’t changed but I have changed.”

‘Each Moment We’re Alive‘ offers cancer survivors the resources and assistance they need to navigate through their process, during and after treatment.