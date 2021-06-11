4th annual Executive Leadership breakfast held at Elms College

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College hosted its fourth annual executive leadership breakfast Friday morning in Chicopee.

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack delivered the keynote address which focused on “the new normal.” With COVID-19 cases going down and public health restrictions loosening, we are seeing a gradual return to pre-pandemic life.

However, Dr. Keroack says some COVID-era practices are here to stay, “Some of the virtual things we’ve gotten used to, zoom meetings, etc, is going to continue in some way. Virtual approaches to healthcare is going to continue, and also how we get work done. A lot of people have found that they can be quite productive working in a home setting.”

Dr. Keroack added that we will likely have a low number of COVID-19 cases for the foreseeable future but with many people now vaccinated, the virus will not be as disruptive as it was during the height of the pandemic last spring.