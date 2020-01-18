4th Annual Pioneer Valley Women’s March kicks off in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 4th Annual Pioneer Valley Women’s March will kick off in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this year’s march will focus on calling for climate action in addition to demanding justice and equality for women and gender-oppressed people.

The Pioneer Valley Women’s March is more than just a protest march, it’s an event that brings together women and allies for the betterment of us all. We want to call attention to the needs of the marginalized, offer support, and to provide a space for collective action. Jeannette Rivera of Chicopee, Regional Outreach Director

For the past three years, thousands gathered in Northampton to join the march, however, this year it has been moved to Springfield to increase progressive unity and action across the Valley.

“We have to show solidarity with the struggles of our sister cities by migrating the march around the Valley. Starting with the largest city in the Valley just made the most sense” said Rivera.

Women’s March schedule:

11:00 AM – Gather at Northgate Center on 1985 Main Street

11:30 AM – Pre-Rally at Northgate Center

12:00 PM – March steps off from Northgate Center

12 – 1:00 PM – March from Northgate Center to City Hall, via Main Street (3/4 miles)

1-1:45 PM – Rally on City Hall Steps on 36 Court Street

12 – 3:00 PM – Community Activist Fair inside City Hall

2:15 – 3:00 PM – FREE Yoga Session for Marchers on 1350 Main Street













