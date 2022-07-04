AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – What’s more American than a theme park on July 4th? 22News went to Six Flag’s Main Street to celebrate Independence Day.

Inside the park, crowds gathered to jump on rides and hit the waterpark on this 80 degree day. Music was pumping as visitors stopped by the Coke Studios “Sounds of Summer” zone. There was no shortage of activities with cornhole, hula hooping, and a 360 degree photo booth. Visitors also cooled off by sipping on Patriot Punch, the park’s signature July 4th drink.

This is one of the parks busiest days of the year, and visitors were there for the rides. Six Flags visitor Justin Rosales said, “Coming here, look I have my crew with me over here and we’re having so much fun. Six Flags is the place to be today and I’m just psyched today.”

If you’re looking to head to the park, guests can receive up to $20 off passes and discounted tickets through the parks website.

For the firework show Monday night, park officials suggest arriving by 8:30pm to have time to park, enter, and find a spot. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:15pm, July 4th.