SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is expected to be impacted leading up to the ‘Star Spangled Springfield’ event being held on the 4th of July.

The Memorial Bridge will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles beginning at 11 p.m. on Monday, July 3rd to allow the set up of the fireworks display. Roads in the vicinity of the Memorial Bridge and Exit 5 off I-91 South will be closed for the fireworks display at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Pedestrians will be restricted from sitting on I-91 Exit Ramps.

Star Spangled Springfield will be held in Riverfront Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Vanessa Ford and Union Jack, a 60’s music British tribute band, beginning at 7 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., Fireworks by Grucci will be taking place, and the fireworks will dance to music broadcast on Mix 93.1FM.

There will be food and beverages will be available for purchase from Elegant Affairs with hamburgers, hot dogs, rice with pork and beans, sausage and pepper grinders, water, soda, beer, wine, and more.

Officials will be there to enforce that there will be no alcohol, no smoking, no pets, no bicycles, no skateboards, no roller blades, no drones, no sparklers, and no fireworks in and around Riverfront Park.

Memorial Bridge is scheduled to reopen Tuesday at 11 p.m.