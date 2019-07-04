4th of July tradition continues at Monson Summerfest

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern Hampden County town of Monson continued it’s 4th of July tradition that foster camaraderie among neighbors.

That tradition is called Summerfest when people from miles around come to Monson for a parade, followed by a day of meeting and greeting neighbors along the length of Main Street devoid of vehicle traffic.

This is an event that Monson’s Kevin Manghan and his family always attend.

“It’s a great event over the years,” he told 22News. “It’s fun getting together with neighbors and mingle among the people at the booths, old friends, catch up about old times. It’s really a great event.”

The Summerfest on the 4th of July tradition goes back to 1980. Only once has Summerfest been canceled. That was during 2011 following the destructive June 1 tornado.