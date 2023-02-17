HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Hampden on Thursday.

According to the Wilbraham Regional Emergency Communications Center, there was a two-car crash at Main Street and Somers Road on Thursday that required a multi-agency response. When crews arrived, they assessed the patients and mitigated hazards from both of the vehicles.

A total of five people were taken to area hospitals for their injuries due to the accident.

The Hampden Police Department, Hampden Fire Department, Wilbraham Fire Department, Action Ambulance Service Inc, Westcomm Regional Dispatch, Monson Fre Department, Tolland County Mutual Aid Fire Service, Inc., and the Somers Fire Department, were sent to the accident.

