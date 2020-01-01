5 steps to help you stick to your 2020 New Year’s resolution

(WWLP) – New year, new you?

As we enter a New Year, many people set resolutions for themselves, whether it’s to quit smoking, exercise more, eat healthier, tidy up finances or make a career change.

According to Newsweek, 38 percent of Americans plan to take on at least one New Year’s resolution in 2020, and only 20 percent will actually stick to it and create meaningful, long-term lifestyle changes.

So what’s the key to committing to your resolution? Forbes says the five steps below can help you accomplish your goal:

Consider the reasoning of your goal

Don’t be afraid to go big

Make a short to-do list every day

Measure your progress

Forget perfection

