CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A five-year-old boy died after a fire that occurred on Christmas Eve in Chicopee.

At around 12:07 p.m. Saturday, December 24th, crews were called to a fire at a three-story, multi-family home in the area of 759 Chicopee St. When firefighters arrived, they were told a child was still inside. The five-year-old was rescued and taken to a local hospital where he died due to his injuries, according to a news release sent to 22News from Jake Wark, spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services.

Fifteen people were left without a home after the fire, one resident and a firefighter are recovering from their injuries, one cat was rescued, and a dog and two cats died in the fire.

The fire is believed to have started in the living room on the third floor but the cause has not yet been released.

“On behalf of the Chicopee Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to this innocent child’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Stamborski. “This is a tragedy for them and for our community.”

“Tragically, most fatal fires occur in the place we feel safest – our own homes,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Please take a moment today to check your smoke alarms to be sure they’re working properly and within their 10-year useful lifespans. Develop a home escape plan with two ways out that you can use in the event of a fire, and be sure everyone in your family can safely use them.”