SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve been thinking about growing your family by four paws, now might be the perfect time!

That’s because Dakin Humane Society in Springfield is offering some summer savings, 50 percent off all adoption fees through the end of this month.

The executive director said they tend to see more pets come into Dakin during the summer months, with this season outpacing previous summers significantly. Dakin’s adoption fees include things like spay and neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip and registration.