500 masks donated to Springfield Police Officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Facebook corporate donated 500 additional N95 masks for Springfield Police Officers Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, 13 Springfield Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at home recovering or have already recovered at home. Two of the officers who have tested positive are returning to work Monday after receiving clearance from their doctors.

Springfield Police Department

Springfield Police Departmenr

On Monday morning Sgt. Brian Elliot picked up the masks in Chelsea and distributed them to the watch commanders office where officers will be able to pick them up.

Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross and Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes all helped obtain and distribute the masks.

The N95 Masks can only be used and cleaned a finite amount of times before they lose their protective fibers. Each Springfield Police Officer should now have two masks.