INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than $500,000 in neighborhood improvement projects will be happening in the Indian Orchard and South End neighborhoods on Wednesday.

The projects were funded through a combination of the American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

The Indian Orchard Neighborhood Improvement Project totaled $288,400 for the construction of concrete sidewalks, driveways, wheelchair ramps, and upgrades to pedestrian crosswalks to enhance public safety. A Request for Proposal (RFP) for the restoration of the remaining mosaic benches along Main Street in Indian Orchard will also be issued.

The South End Neighborhood Improvement Project came to $241,704 also for the construction of concrete sidewalks, driveways, and wheelchair ramps, along with upgrades to pedestrian crosswalks to enhance public safety. Also, the project included the restoration of street sign poles with brick foundations and the planting of shade trees, and the trimming of existing trees.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Chris Cignoli, and Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan will join the Indian Orchard Citizens Council to highlight over $500,000 in neighborhood improvement projects in the Indian Orchard and South End neighborhoods on Wednesday, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “This follows up on my numerous listening sessions and neighborhood walks on how best to use our local ARPA funds to support these quality-of-life neighborhood infrastructure projects in our South End and Indian Orchard neighborhoods. The installation of new sidewalks is important for our residents and our local businesses. I want to thank the South End Citizens Council and the Indian Orchard Neighborhood Council for their efforts and for working with my administration to advance this important neighborhood project.”

“Special thanks to CDO Tim Sheehan, DPW Director Chris Cignoli, and the dedicated city team for their efforts on these neighborhood projects for our residents. Including the neighborhood project in our North End, which we were at back on April 25th at Medinas Market, the installation of new sidewalks, and the many other neighborhood improvements the city has supported and completed, is a testament to the city’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents and businesses,” said Mayor Sarno.